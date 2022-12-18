Auriemma not feeling well, will miss UConn-Florida State Game

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties for the day.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — University of Connecticut women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will not be on the sidelines for Sunday's game with Florida State at 1 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

UConn officials said that Auriemma was not feeling well following the team’s shootaround during the morning. "Out of an abundance of caution, he will not be with the team this afternoon," said officials in a press release.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties in Auriemma’s absence. Dailey has led the Huskies to a 13-0 record in Auriemma absences.

