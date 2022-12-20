UConn head coach to miss second consecutive game with illness

Assistant head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties in Geno Auriemma’s absence

STORRS, Conn. — For the second consecutive game, UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will not be on courtside.

The university announced Tuesday that Auriemma, 68, will miss the Huskies’ game against Seton Hall on Wednesday due to illness. Assistance head coach Chris Dailey will take over for the game.

Auriemma began feeling unwell ahead of Sunday’s win against Florida State with flu-like symptoms. On the advice of medical staff, he will be away from the team through the weekend to recuperate.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to my physically,” Auriemma said in a statement. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover. CD and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days.”

At Sunday’s game, Dailey also took over head coaching duties and led the Huskies to victory. She has stepped up in Auriemma’s absence 14 times throughout their stint in Storrs together and the team has gone undefeated in those games.

UConn is still without Azzi Fudd, who suffered a right knee injury on Dec. 4 against Notre Dame. The school said she would be out for three to six weeks.

No. 9 UConn tip-off against Seton Hall at 12 p.m. Wednesday at XL Center in Hartford.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

