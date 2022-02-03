Geno Auriemma returns to team activities, expects to coach Friday after not feeling well

Auriemma did not coach UConn Wednesday in their win against Creighton after not feeling well prior to tipoff.

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn Women's Basketball coach Geno Auriemma plans to be back on the sidelines Friday after not feeling well Wednesday before the team's game against Creighton.

Auriemma chose not to coach the Huskies Wednesday, out of an abundance of caution. It was not COVID related, according to the team.

Auriemma stayed in the locker room for the whole game, and associate head coach Chris Dailey coached in his place.

UConn defeated Creighton Wednesday, 76-56. The Huskies are ranked no. 10 in the AP Women's Top 25 Poll.

Auriemma was feeling better Thursday and returned to coach the team's afternoon practice, according to UConn Athletics.

He intends to be back on the sidelines for Friday night's game against Butler at Gampel Pavilion.

