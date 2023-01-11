Geno Auriemma back with UConn women's basketball team after absence from illness

He has missed four games so far this season due to ongoing illness.

ELMONT, N.Y. — UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will be back on the sidelines with his team at St. John's on Wednesday night after missing several games.

Auriemma traveled with the team to New York on Tuesday ahead of the game against St. John Wednesday at 8 p.m. at UBS Arena.

He has missed four games so far this season due to ongoing illness, two in December and two in January.

Auriemma said last week that "it's been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

The Huskies have had illness and injuries of their own to manage, as some games were postponed and rescheduled this month when the amount of available team members dropped past the conference minimum of seven.

The Huskies got the green light to keep the game at St. John's on the schedule on Monday.

Now that there are at least seven Huskies on scholarship available, UConn will visit Seton Hall on Jan. 17 and host DePaul on Jan. 23 at Gampel Pavilion.

