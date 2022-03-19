Huskies roll against Mercer and advance in NCAA Tournament

UConn will play the winner of UCF vs. Florida

STORRS, Connecticut — Balanced scoring from the Huskies led them to an easy victory over Mercer University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

UConn rotated nine players throughout most of the game with every player scoring at least three points.

Senior guard Christyn Williams led the way in scoring for UConn with a game-high 13 points.

Sophomore guard Paige Bueckers was not limited in action today logging 25 minutes of play and scoring 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Bueckers' minutes had been limited prior to this game in the Big East Tournament, but she played a full role today.

"I think ever since the end of the Big East Tournament, I've been trying to lock in mentally and physically," said Bueckers. "The preparation has helped me be better on the court."

UConn's defense was also a major factor in this game, recording 14 steals. Williams led UConn with four steals on her own and freshman guard Caroline Ducharme was second with three steals.

The Huskies' defense in the third quarter was especially aggressive not allowing Mercer to score once in the entire quarter launching them into a 20-0 run.

"When our defense is great, our offense is gonna come naturally," said Bueckers.

The Huskies have held Mercer scoreless in the 3rd Q - it’s 63-23 heading into the 4th Q. @UConnWBB hitting on all cylinders on both ends of the court. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/3TOeIfSqnK — Pragano (@Pragano) March 19, 2022

Head Coach Geno Auriemma sounded off on UConn's effort after the game.

"At halftime, I wasn't too pleased," said Auriemma. "But I thought we came out with a different attitude in the third."

In the fourth, sophomore forward Piath Gabriel got involved in the scoring with two layups underneath the basket.

Piath scores two buckets. DeBerry is the only Husky that did not score. @UConnWBB wins 83-38. Off to second round. Action & interviews on @FOX61News tonight. pic.twitter.com/7H590C0zP2 — Pragano (@Pragano) March 19, 2022

The final score of the game was 83-38.

UConn's next game is on Monday between the winner of UCF vs. Florida.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.