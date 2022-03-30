Husky Nation bringing the home crowd to Minneapolis

UConn is playing in their fourteenth straight Final Four game on Friday against Stanford

MINNEAPOLIS — The UConn women's basketball team is headed back to the Final Four for the fourteenth straight time and the Husky faithful could not be more excited.

This year's Final Four is being played in Minneapolis, Minnesota, coincidentally the home state of sophomore phenome Paige Bueckers. The last time UConn played a Final Four in Minneapolis was in 1995.

The Huskies' journey to Minneapolis started in Storrs, as UConn fans said goodbye to the team as they boarded their team bus on Tuesday.

Now, it's UConn fans' turn to make the journey and they could not be more excited.

FOX61's Tony Terzi caught up with some fans at Bradley International Airport waiting for their flight and talked about their experiences as UConn fans.

"The game on Monday night was unbelievable it was so intense," said one UConn fan.

Another fan explained that she lives in Storrs, "The Basketball Capital of the World", and has been a fan her entire life.

Other fans reminisced on their favorite UConn moment in history, that being the 2001 Big East Championship victory thanks to Sue Bird's buzzer-beating shot.

Fans like these will be out in full force on Saturday night as UConn takes on Stanford at 9:30 p.m.

