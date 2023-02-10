x
Women's Basketball

Former UConn star Katie Lou Samuelson announces she's pregnant

Her fiancé Devin Cannady said in a tweet they expect the baby in August.
Credit: AP
FILE - Los Angeles Sparks forward Katie Lou Samuelson, right, drives past Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Aug. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. Samuelson, the former UConn star and current WNBA player, has been hired as Vanderbilt's director of player development for women's basketball. Samuelson will assist with recruiting and strategy for Vanderbilt during her offseason, the school announced Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

STORRS, Conn. — Former UConn star Katie Lou Samuelson announced on social media on Friday that she is pregnant. 

Samuelson and her fiancé Devin Cannady jointly posted on Instagram a picture of themselves holding multiple ultrasound photos of their expected baby.

In her post Samuelson said: 

"We are excited to share such amazing and special news with you all! Life is full of surprises and 2023 surprised us in the best way possible! We can’t wait to welcome the newest member of our family!

This is a little earlier than we planned on announcing but we wanted to make sure this was our story to share with you all.

Here’s to a year full of love, growth, and happiness!"  

Cannady tweeted that they are expecting the baby in August. 

