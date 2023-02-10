Former UConn star Katie Lou Samuelson announces she's pregnant

Her fiancé Devin Cannady said in a tweet they expect the baby in August.

STORRS, Conn. — Former UConn star Katie Lou Samuelson announced on social media on Friday that she is pregnant.

Samuelson and her fiancé Devin Cannady jointly posted on Instagram a picture of themselves holding multiple ultrasound photos of their expected baby.

In her post Samuelson said:

"We are excited to share such amazing and special news with you all! Life is full of surprises and 2023 surprised us in the best way possible! We can’t wait to welcome the newest member of our family!



This is a little earlier than we planned on announcing but we wanted to make sure this was our story to share with you all.



Here’s to a year full of love, growth, and happiness!"

Cannady tweeted that they are expecting the baby in August.

L🏀VE D❤️Y

•@33katielou and I are excited to welcome the newest member of our team this August 🙏🏽❤️

•

Jeremiah 1:5 pic.twitter.com/EEBY4KoApA — Devin Cannady (@devin_cannady3) February 10, 2023

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.