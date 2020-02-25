Kobe Bryant Memorial: Geno Auriemma says Gianna was excited to play for UConn

Gianna and Kobe Bryant spent time with the UConn Huskies in 2017

LOS ANGELES — The University of Connecticut women's basketball coach says he came to the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna as a father, not as a basketball coach.

Geno Auriemma described to the Staples Center audience Monday the excitement that 13-year-old Gianna showed while visiting UConn, where she had hoped to one day play basketball.