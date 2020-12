Freshman Paige Bueckers added 18 points for the Huskies, who had five players score in double figures in their first game this season against a ranked opponent.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 4 UConn to a 75-52 win over No. 18 DePaul.

Freshman Paige Bueckers added 18 points for the Huskies, who had five players score in double figures in their first game this season against a ranked opponent.

Darrione Rogers had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead DePaul, which averaged better than 88 points over its first seven games.