No. 2 UConn struggles early, but beats Seton Hall 70-49

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (15-1, 12-0 Big East), who were coming off Monday’s overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.

Mya Jackson and former UConn player Andra Espinoza-Hunter each had 15 points for Seton Hall (9-4, 7-3), which had won its last five games and six of its last seven. The Huskies used a 12-0 third-quarter run to take a 47-37 lead.