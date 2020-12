UConn rejoined the conference on July 1 after a seven-year stint in the American Athletic Conference.

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in her second game for No. 3 UConn, and the Huskies beat Seton Hall 92-65 in their return to the Big East.

As members of the Big East from 1982-2013, Connecticut won 19 regular-season and 18 tournament league titles.