No. 5 UConn beats Cincy 87-53, finishes perfect run in AAC

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 26 points and Christyn Williams added 22 to lead No. 5 UConn over Cincinnati 87-53 on Monday night, finishing off a perfect run for the Huskies over their seven years in the American Athletic Conference.

UConn went 139-0 in the American after it was formed in 2013, winning all but two games by double-digits.