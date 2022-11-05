Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have differing takes on a game of 1-on-1

The popular Husky duo spent time court-side at a WNBA game in Washington D.C. that featured the Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It’s not often some of the best UConn women’s basketball players are able to be just fans in the stands but that’s exactly what teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd did on Tuesday night.

The popular Husky duo spent time courtside at a WNBA game in Washington D.C. that featured the Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces.

Fudd, who played her high school basketball at nearby St. John’s, was right at home with her best friend Bueckers when WUSA sportscaster Darren Haynes rolled up to interview the UConn stars.

Haynes, who is from New Haven, Connecticut and supports the Huskies, had no problem getting these two teammates to open up. The duo talked about everything from the WNBA to playing 1-on-1 and the rest, as they say, is history.

Listening to UCONN stars @paigebueckers1 and @azzi_35 trash talk about who won their 1 on 1 matchup was the highlight of my day!!!



Wait until you watch the video! pic.twitter.com/UwAZQy4JWY — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 10, 2022

Watch the full interview above.

Sean Pragano is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at spragano@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.