UConn star Paige Bueckers returns home to help build grocery store at old junior high school

Bueckers teamed up with Chegg and Goodr to bring this project to life.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — UConn star Paige Bueckers alongside partners Chegg and Goodr helped build a grocery store at her old Junior High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Bueckers posted videos and photos on her Twitter showing what the grocery store looks like and some of the students that attended Hopkins West Junior High School. She also had a message saying:

"Today was a dream come true, wow. I got to go back to my old Junior High, Hopkins West and with @Chegg, @TheGoodrCo, and much more help we were able to build an in school grocery store. This store will help give food to 50 different families a week. I am so blessed & grateful."

On Instagram, the education resource website Chegg posted more photos from the unveiling, with Bueckers front and center cutting the ribbon.

Chegg's post said:

Everybody eats! We teamed up with @paigebueckers and @goodrco to open a free grocery store at Hopkins West Junior High School. Students, their families, and staff now have access to nutritious groceries—at no cost— throughout the school year. Food insecurity is an issue that affects so many students across the US. We’re proud to work with this amazing team to give back to Hopkins West and the larger Minnetonka, MN community. 🧡 #LearnWithChegg

Bueckers has not played basketball since the Huskies lost in the 2022 NCAA Championship game as she suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the summer before this past season. She is expected to return at the start of the new season in the fall.

Last year Chegg, a leading student learning platform, named Bueckers its first student brand ambassador and partnered with hunger relief and roof recovery company Goodr.

During the 2022 post-season, Bueckers attended a pop-up supermarket in her hometown that was aimed at addressing food insecurity.

"I'm always gonna be wanting to give what God has given me and to be able to do it and my hometown is extremely important. I know the city of Minneapolis is gonna appreciate it a lot," Bueckers said at that time.

