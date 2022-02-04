Paige Bueckers part of initiative to feed 6,000 Minnesotans experiencing food insecurity

"I'm always gonna be wanting to give what God has given me and to be able to do it and my hometown is extremely important."

MINNEAPOLIS — The UConn women's basketball team will try to avenge an early-season loss to top-ranked South Carolina, Sunday night in the national title game. But the weekend has already been a win for UConn's Paige Bueckers, who grew up in the Minneapolis area.

Today, outside a school that Minneapolis icon Prince attended, a pop-up supermarket, aimed at addressing food insecurity, was spearheaded by another Minneapolis marvel star: UConn's Paige Bueckers.

"I'm always gonna be wanting to give what God has given me and to be able to do it and my hometown is extremely important. I know the city of Minneapolis is gonna appreciate it a lot," said Bueckers.

"This has always been a dream for her to give back, especially to the community that has given so much to her so to be able to do this inaugural event in her hometown means the world to her and her whole family," said Amy Fuller, Paige Bueckers' mother.

Chegg, a leading student learning platform, named Paige its first student brand ambassador and partnered with hunger relief and food recovery company Goodr.

"We kind of had the stars align where we are here for the NCAA championship and Paige's team at UConn has made it all the way, which is awesome," said Ryan Moore, Partnerships Director for Goodr.

A report from Chegg revealed that nearly one-third of U.S. college students surveyed reported admitting they have suffered food insecurity since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The focal point of all of my deals that I make is making sure that we have the same values and our lines are the same," Bueckers said.

After the NCAA tournament, Paige, Chegg and Goodr will be teaming up to open up permanent stores on college campuses and other schools throughout the country.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

