MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 32 points and No. 3 UConn beat St. John’s 94-62 as the schools renewed their Big East rivalry.

The freshman hit 13 of her 20 shots and dished out seven assists. Aaliyah Edwards added a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies, who have played the required 13 games to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.