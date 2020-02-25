Sun acquire former UConn star Mosqueda-Lewis from Storm

Mosqueda-Lewis had a school-record 398 3-pointers for the Huskies. She won three NCAA titles at UConn before being drafted third overall by Seattle in 2015.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun have acquired former UConn star Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis in a trade with the Seattle Storm.

The Storm will get the Sun's second-round pick in the 2021 draft in return. The 26-year-old averaged 5.5 points for the Storm last season and 5.3 points in her five years in the WNBA, which included a championship in 2018.

