Swin Cash's number to be retired from UConn women's basketball

The number will officially be retired at the UConn vs. Texas game on Monday, Nov. 14 at Gampel Pavilion.

STORRS, Connecticut — After Nov. 14, no one will be able to wear a No. 32 jersey on the UConn women's basketball team. That's because the number is being retired in honor of Swin Cash.

The number will officially be retired at the UConn vs. Texas game on Monday, Nov. 14 at Gampel Pavilion.

Cash was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame back in September, and was enshrined in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame last year. She was also a member of the inaugural Huskies of Honor Class in 2006.

“I’m truly humbled and grateful to the University of Connecticut, my coaches and my amazing teammates,” Cash said. “To know my number and name will be going to the rafters in Gampel is still mind-blowing."

🙏🏾Grateful…Looking forward to seeing Husky Nation in Storrs! #bleedblue 💙 https://t.co/i2vgaNZbD6 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) November 4, 2022

Rebecca Lobo's 50 and Ray Allen's 34 are the only retired numbers in UConn basketball history. In order to get a jersey number retired at UConn, the basketball alumni must be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Cash holds a long list of accomplishments in both collegiate and professional days such as:

Four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011)

Two-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2012)

Won three WNBA championships during her 15-year career with the Detroit Shock (2003, 2006) and Seattle Storm (2010)

Two NCAA National Championships at the University of Connecticut (2000, 2002)

A Gold Medal at the 2010 FIBA World Championships

Twice named WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011)

Twice received All-WNBA Second Team (2003-2004) honors

During her collegiate career, she was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player and received Kodak First Team All-America honors in 2002 after UConn won their third national title in program history after finishing the season a perfect 39-0

Inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.