Women's Basketball

Swin Cash's number to be retired from UConn women's basketball

The number will officially be retired at the UConn vs. Texas game on Monday, Nov. 14 at Gampel Pavilion.
Credit: Associated Press
Swin Cash, as University of Connecticut forward, goes for basket in final game of the NCAA Women's Final Four, San Antonio

STORRS, Connecticut — After Nov. 14, no one will be able to wear a No. 32 jersey on the UConn women's basketball team. That's because the number is being retired in honor of Swin Cash.

The number will officially be retired at the UConn vs. Texas game on Monday, Nov. 14 at Gampel Pavilion.

Cash was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame back in September, and was enshrined in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame last year. She was also a member of the inaugural Huskies of Honor Class in 2006.

“I’m truly humbled and grateful to the University of Connecticut, my coaches and my amazing teammates,” Cash said. “To know my number and name will be going to the rafters in Gampel is still mind-blowing."

Rebecca Lobo's 50 and Ray Allen's 34 are the only retired numbers in UConn basketball history. In order to get a jersey number retired at UConn, the basketball alumni must be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Cash holds a long list of accomplishments in both collegiate and professional days such as: 

  • Four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011)
  • Two-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2012)
  • Won three WNBA championships during her 15-year career with the Detroit Shock (2003, 2006) and Seattle Storm (2010)
  • Two NCAA National Championships at the University of Connecticut (2000, 2002)
  • A Gold Medal at the 2010 FIBA World Championships
  • Twice named WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011) 
  • Twice received All-WNBA Second Team (2003-2004) honors 
  • During her collegiate career, she was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player and received Kodak First Team All-America honors in 2002 after UConn won their third national title in program history after finishing the season a perfect 39-0
  • Inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021

