UConn assistant coach Shea Ralph returns home after family member tests positive for COVID-19

This news comes days after head coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for the virus and cannot return to the team until March 24.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Within days of head coach Geno Auriemma testing positive for COVID-19 and not being allowed to travel with the team, assistant coach Shea Ralph will also be returning to her home due to the virus.

A spokesperson for the UConn women's team says Ralph has decided to leave San Antonio after a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Ralph tested negative for the virus daily since arriving with the Huskies on March 9. She also tested negative twice since arriving in San Antonio on Tuesday.

On Monday, UConn announced Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be able to return to the team until March 24.

UConn says Auriemma recently received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10. The CDC says he remains nine days short of becoming fully vaccinated. He will be able to rejoin the team on March 24.

Associate Head coach Chris Dailey will coach the women's team until Auriemma returns.

The UConn women's team is scheduled to open their NCAA tournament against High Point on Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

