Women's Basketball

No. 8 UConn bounces back from loss with 84-60 rout of DePaul

Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points for the Huskies, who were once again without three starters because of injury.

STORRS, Connecticut — Dorka Juhasz scored 22 points and Christyn Williams added 20 as No. 8 UConn bounced back from its first conference loss in eight years with an 84-60 win over DePaul on Friday night.

UConn, which lost to Villanova on Wednesday night, has not dropped consecutive games since the end of the 1993 season, a span of 1,044 games.

Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Deja Church added 17 points for DePaul.

