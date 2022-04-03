UConn falls to South Carolina in National Championship

This is the Huskies' first time losing in the NCAA Championship game in team history

MINNEAPOLIS — The UConn women’s basketball team was stopped short of getting its 12th NCAA National Championship on Sunday night by a relentless South Carolina.

South Carolina's exemplary work on the glass and their ability to force UConn turnovers were the difference, as the Huskies could not get within striking distance of the Gamecocks. South Carolina won 64-59.

UConn is now 11-1 in NCAA Championship game history.

"You have to be really good and have to be really luck to win a National Championship," said Head Coach Geno Auriemma. "So the 11 times that we won, maybe all 11 but probably 10, we were the better team."

It had been one of the most challenging seasons of Auriemma’s Hall of Fame career. UConn overcame losing eight players for at least two games with injury or illness, including Bueckers, who missed nearly three months with a left knee injury suffered in early December. She came back in late February but wasn’t at the same level that earned her AP Player of the Year as a freshman last season.

"Obviously when you play in a game like this and you don't win, it's incredibly difficult," said Auriemma. "One team gonna be a national champion and ones not, and they deserved it."

"I'm proud of our guys just to be in this situation, but tonight we just didn't have enough," said Auriemma.

"I'm super proud of this team with how far we've come, all the adversity we've health with," said Bueckers. "just wish things could've gone different for our seniors."

"Definitely not the outcome that we wanted," said Westbrook. "We win together, we lose together, so this definitely hurts."

"Their size is significant, and I think they used that against," said Westbrook.

"I think it was a remarkable effort by them to stay together all year," said Auriemma.

"I don't think from the beginning of the game our offense looks in any kind of rhythm or any kind of flow," said Auriemma.

"It's hard to say each year what could happen, but I like our chances," said Auriemma. "I expect to be back here next year."

Head Coach of South Carolina Dawn Staley became the first Black coach in men’s or women’s Division I basketball history to win multiple national championships with their win over UConn.

South Carolina jumped ahead early thanks to their aggression on the boards. In the first five minutes of the game, the Gamecocks grabbed five offensive rebounds and led UConn 8-1 in rebound differential. This allowed them to go up by nine.

UConn could not get much going either as South Carolina’s defense held the Huskies to just eight points in the entire first quarter. This was the fewest points they’ve scored in a quarter in the entire season.

After the first, the score was 22-8.

The second quarter was more of the same for UConn as South Carolina continued to dominate them on the glass and take advantage of UConn’s seven turnovers, midway through the quarter.

UConn started to close the gap they’d dug for themselves, going on a 9-0 run late in the second quarter with key buckets from freshman guard Caroline Ducharme.

The Huskies had to lean on their sophomore star Paige Bueckers as hard as they could against superior South Carolina on Sunday, and against any other team in the country, she might have been enough, but she could only do so much.

South Carolina led 35-27 at halftime.

At halftime, the Gamecocks were beating UConn 25-13 in the rebounding battle, had scored 11 points off turnovers compared to UConn’s two, and had 17 second-chance points.

In the third, South Carolina took control again going on a 9-0 run to start the quarter until Bueckers drove and score a layup midway through. South Carolina continued to outrebound UConn and get to the free-throw line as UConn could not buy a bucket.

But UConn did not go down without a fight, as late in the third quarter UConn went on a 10-0 run with two three-pointers coming from Ducharme and Evina Westbrook.

UConn was down 46-37 at the end of the third.

But South Carolina just would not let up in the fourth with South Carolina's Destanni Henderson continuing to kill UConn from three as she finished with a game-high 26 points.

UConn just could not overcome their rebounding woes and the Gamecock's stifling defense, losing for the first time in the championship game in team history.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

