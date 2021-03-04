UConn falls to Arizona in Final Four 59-69

Arizona will now take on Stanford in the NCAA title game.

SAN ANTONIO — The Arizona Wildcats have reached their first-ever NCAA tournament Final after beating the UConn women's basketball team with a final score of 69-59.

All season, the UConn women's basketball team has been an offensive juggernaut.

Barring the mid-major beat downs, the Huskies put numbers on the board against some of the country's top programs.

UConn has scored at least 60 points all season. Even in their one loss to Arkansas, they scored 87.

But on Friday night, they had no answers for the Wildcats.

Give credit to Arizona for keeping UConn out of its rhythm and keeping Connecticut to about 36% shooting from the field. The shots would just not fall for Huskies, with Oliva Nelson-Ododa shooting 0-7 on field goals epitomizing their night.

Star Aari McDonald led both teams in scoring with 26 points on the night and added 7 boards and 2 steals.

Christyn Williams led UConn with 20 points but fouled out late in the fourth quarter on a blatant phantom call. AP National Player of Year Paige Bueckers was held to 18 points

Arizona will now take on Stanford in the Finals in a PAC-12 rivalry game Sunday.

