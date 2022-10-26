UConn freshman forward to miss 2022-23 season with knee injury

Isuneh “Ice” Brady suffered a dislocated patella in her right knee during a recent practice.

STORRS, Connecticut — The UConn women’s basketball team will be down another player this upcoming season.

Freshman forward Isuneh “Ice” Brady will miss the 2022-23 season after suffering a dislocated patella in her right knee, the university announced Wednesday.

The injury occurred during practice on Friday, Oct. 21. The San Diego, Calif.-native underwent successful surgery on Tuesday at UConn Health to repair the damage during the dislocation, the university said.

“Anytime any player has an injury, it’s so heartbreaking because they put so much time and effort into being the best player they can be,” head coach Geno Auriemma said. “When that’s taken away – regardless of how long they’re out – to not be able to play is unfortunate. Ice has made so much progress since she’s been here and I’m really confident that when she does come back, she’s going to be better and more impactful than she already has been.”

Brady begins rehab on Wednesday and will be regularly monitored by the UConn medical staff throughout her recovery.

The 6-3 forward, who wanted to attend UConn since around middle school, is one of Auriemma’s top prospects. At Cathedral Catholic High School, Brady averaged 20.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a senior.

She was the No. 5-ranked recruit by ESPN and named the 2021 San Diego Sports Association Play of the Year. Earlier this year, she helped Team USA win the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship, during which she averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The sixth-ranked Huskies are currently down their star player Paige Bueckers, who tore her ACL in her left knee earlier this season. Auriemma has said he expects big things from his other players.

---

---

