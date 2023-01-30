UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards named BIG EAST Player of the Week

This week Aaliyah Edwards averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and .564 shooting.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball forward Aaliyah Edwards was named the BIG EAST Player of the Week for her dominating performance that helped the Huskies to a 3-0 week.

The 20-year-old junior from Kingston, Canada, averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and .564 shooting this week.

Against DePaul, Edwards led the team with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. She then scored 25 points against rivals Tennessee with seven rebounds and four dimes.

Edwards finished off the week with 13 points – including some key free throws – and six boards in Sunday’s win over No. 21 Villanova. It was the team's 13th straight win.

“Hey man, I know I can knock in those free throws,” Edwards said after the Villanova game. “I missed one, but I knew I could knock in the rest of them.”

This is the second time this season Edwards has been named BIG EAST Player of the Week. She is averaging 17.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season.

The No. 5 Huskies are back in action against Providence on Wednesday. It's the finale tune-up for the Huskies before their showdown next Sunday with top-ranked South Carolina.

