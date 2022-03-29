x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Women's Basketball

UConn Husky fans celebrate back home as women's basketball team heads to Final Four

The UConn women's basketball team will be heading to Minneapolis on Friday.
Credit: AP
Connecticut players hold up the East Region championship trophy after defeating NC State in the East Regional final college basketball game of the NCAA women's tournament, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

STORRS, Connecticut — It's a big day for UConn Huskies fans! The women's basketball team took on NC State Monday night and won.

Now, they’re advancing to the Final Four. 

This is the 14th consecutive time the UConn women have made it to the Final Four. 

“We were stressed out a little for the first OT (overtime) and then she made the three in the second OT, but, Paige Bueckers really picked it up," said Elu Tatis, a UConn Sophomore.

RELATED: UConn is headed back to the Final Four

It was a nail-biting game that went into double overtime, the first time for that to ever happen in an Elite 8 game. The final score was 91-87.

UConn students stayed up late to watch. 

“You could hear screaming down the hall because everyone in my dorm was watching it as well. I feel like we all came out and were like, ‘Oh my god!' Tatis said. 

A great time to be a Husky, especially after the UConn experience has been altered for some during the pandemic. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

"I feel like being at UConn while they’re doing like this, it’s really exciting –  brings a sense of community to us, like, something everyone can talk about," Tatis said. 

And it's certainly a talker. 

"I would say it’s pretty electric here," said Carter Chase, a sophomore at UConn. "We’ve had a little drought – well, if you count still going to the Final Four every year a drought but – yeah, we’re looking to win it all this year.”

It may be just a game, but it brings pride for the Huskies. 

RELATED: Bridgeport businesses have seen a bounce with NCAA basketball in town

“I’m hoping that they can take down Stanford and make it to the championships. I’ll be watching with my fingers crossed, toes crossed, everything crossed. So yeah, hopefully, we can win this whole thing," Tatis said. 

Now it’s off to the Final Four on Friday. UConn will face off against Stanford in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, the school is planning a send-off for the team, right outside of Gampel at 3:15 p.m. 

--

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

UConn women roll into Elite 8