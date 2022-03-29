UConn Husky fans celebrate back home as women's basketball team heads to Final Four

The UConn women's basketball team will be heading to Minneapolis on Friday.

STORRS, Connecticut — It's a big day for UConn Huskies fans! The women's basketball team took on NC State Monday night and won.

Now, they’re advancing to the Final Four.

This is the 14th consecutive time the UConn women have made it to the Final Four.

“We were stressed out a little for the first OT (overtime) and then she made the three in the second OT, but, Paige Bueckers really picked it up," said Elu Tatis, a UConn Sophomore.

It was a nail-biting game that went into double overtime, the first time for that to ever happen in an Elite 8 game. The final score was 91-87.

UConn students stayed up late to watch.

“You could hear screaming down the hall because everyone in my dorm was watching it as well. I feel like we all came out and were like, ‘Oh my god!' Tatis said.

A great time to be a Husky, especially after the UConn experience has been altered for some during the pandemic.

"I feel like being at UConn while they’re doing like this, it’s really exciting – brings a sense of community to us, like, something everyone can talk about," Tatis said.

And it's certainly a talker.

"I would say it’s pretty electric here," said Carter Chase, a sophomore at UConn. "We’ve had a little drought – well, if you count still going to the Final Four every year a drought but – yeah, we’re looking to win it all this year.”

It may be just a game, but it brings pride for the Huskies.

“I’m hoping that they can take down Stanford and make it to the championships. I’ll be watching with my fingers crossed, toes crossed, everything crossed. So yeah, hopefully, we can win this whole thing," Tatis said.

Now it’s off to the Final Four on Friday. UConn will face off against Stanford in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, the school is planning a send-off for the team, right outside of Gampel at 3:15 p.m.

