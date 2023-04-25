UConn, Louisville women's basketball establish 4-year series

The two teams were former BIG EAST and American Athletic rivals.

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut's women's basketball team is establishing a four-year Series with The University of Lousiville's team.

The Huskies and the Cardinals will start this partnership in the 2023-2024 season.

The Huskies will host on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, as well as in the 2025-2026 season. The Cardinals will host in the 2024-2025 and 2026-2027 seasons.

The last time the teams faced off was on Dec. 19, 2021, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.

The two teams were former BIG EAST and American Athletic rivals. While UConn is back in the BIG EAST, Louisville is now part of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

UConn will also face several non-conference teams this upcoming season, including Ball State, Dayton, Maryland, Notre Dame, Minnesota, N.C. State, South Carolina, and Texas.

Details on the upcoming games will be announced at a later date.

