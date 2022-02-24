UConn's Paige Bueckers cleared to return to the court after surgery recovery

The sophomore has been recovering on the sidelines since Dec. 13 after undergoing surgery to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear.

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn women's basketball guard Paige Bueckers will be back on the court for Friday's game against St. John's in Hartford.

The sophomore has been recovering on the sidelines since Dec. 13 after undergoing surgery to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear.

She has since been cleared to return to action after missing 19 games.

Bueckers is returning to the court as UConn has seen a swing in positive momentum as the regular season nears the end.

The Huskies, who clinched the top seed in the Big East Tournament with a 69-38 win over Marquette on Wednesday. Bueckers was on the bench,. though she did dress for the first time since her injury and fully participated in pre-game warmups.

Seven other players have missed the last two games with injury or illness.

“Punxsutawney Paige,” Auriemma joked. “If she sees her her shadow, it might be two more weeks of rehab, I don't know.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.