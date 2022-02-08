UConn basketball's Paige Bueckers announces partnership with Crocs

Bueckers has also signed into partnerships with companies like Gatorade, Cash App, and StockX.

STORRS, Connecticut — Paige Bueckers is now an ambassador for Crocs, she announced on Instagram.

The sponsorship with the shoe company isn't new territory for the UConn basketball star.

The partnership is one of a few Buckers was able to secure over the last few months as the law also opened up for players to use their likeness and names in sponsorships.

Bueckers made history as being the first-ever NCAA student-athlete to be signed by Gatorade in December 2021. That announcement came three weeks after she announced she was in a "Name, Image, Likeness" (NIL) deal with StockX.

Following those partnerships, Bueckers also signed on with Chegg to help fight food insecurity in her home state of Minnesota. Chegg, an American education technology company, signed Bucker's at the end of March as their first "student-athlete brand ambassador". Bueckers was brought on to help be part of the company's mission to draw awareness to the issue of student hunger.

Bueckers is also signed into a partnership with Cash App. She did an interview at the time with Forbes Magazine detailing why she chose to partner with the company.

“I know this deal isn't like a super long-term contract,” Bueckers told Forbes Magazine. “But I'm working with people and want to work with people who have the same values as me.”

Her deals with StockX, Gatorade, Chegg, and Cash App, all came before Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law the athlete endorsement extension.

The law allowed student-athletes in the state to use their school's name, logo, trademark, mascot, colors, copyrights, and other defining insignia in their contracts.

UConn had asked for this extension of the bill, according to Lamont. The university argued that it would align state policies with policies in other states and help them with student recruitment.

The law goes into effect July 1.

