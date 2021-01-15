x
UConn recruit graduates early, quickly joins No. 4 Huskies

The 6-foot-2 guard from Middletown, Maryland, was expected to be part of next year’s freshman class.
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn recruit Saylor Poffenbarger has enrolled in classes at the school and will join the Huskies this season.  

The 6-foot-2 guard from Middletown, Maryland, was expected to be part of next year’s freshman class. But after completing the academic requirements, she has enrolled and the school says she will be eligible to participate in team activities and play for the fourth-ranked Huskies this season after completing a medical quarantine. 

Coach Geno Auriemma called it an unprecedented event at UConn in an unprecedented year. 

