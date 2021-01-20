UConn routs Butler 103-35, Auriemma passes Summitt in wins

The win was Auriemma’s 1,099th at UConn, moving him past late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt into second place on the all-time list

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Olivia Nelson-Ododa led a balanced attack with 18 points and No. 3 UConn, playing for the first time in 10 days, routed Butler 103-35 in a tuneup before traveling to face Tennessee.

Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin, who made her first start, each added 17 points for the unbeaten Huskies. Okako Adika scored 18 points for Butler.