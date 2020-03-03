UConn routs USF to wrap up seventh unbeaten AAC season

Crystal Dangerfield, Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin each added 13 points for the Huskies, who improved to 136-0 against AAC opponents.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Megan Walker scored 23 points and No. 5 UConn completed its seventh consecutive undefeated American Athletic Conference regular season with an 80-39 rout of South Florida.

Crystal Dangerfield, Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin each added 13 points for the Huskies, who improved to 136-0 against AAC opponents.

They open play in this season's tournament on Saturday, in their usual position as the top seed. Sydni Harvey had 16 points for South Florida, which had won three straight.