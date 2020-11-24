UConn says positive test wasn't from a player or a coach

The Huskies are now scheduled to open the season on Dec. 15 at home against Butler.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn coach Geno Auriemma says the positive novel coronavirus test in his program did not come from a player or a coach.

The Husky players are quarantining for 14 days after receiving the test results on Monday. UConn has canceled its first four games and the entire Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, which was to kick off the season.

That game will mark UConn’s return to the Big East after seven years in the American Athletic Conference.