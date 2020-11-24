x
UConn says positive test wasn't from a player or a coach

The Huskies are now scheduled to open the season on Dec. 15 at home against Butler.
FILE - This March 7, 2020, file photo shows Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma during an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Conn. UConn has not had seven first-year players on its roster since back in 1988, the year the Huskies won the first of their 18 Big East titles. No. 3 Connecticut returns this season to the league it helped build with a young, but talented team after playing seven years in the American Athletic Conference without a conference loss.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn coach Geno Auriemma says the positive novel coronavirus test in his program did not come from a player or a coach. 

The Husky players are quarantining for 14 days after receiving the test results on Monday. UConn has canceled its first four games and the entire Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, which was to kick off the season. 

The Huskies are now scheduled to open the season on Dec. 15 at home against Butler.

That game will mark UConn’s return to the Big East after seven years in the American Athletic Conference. 

