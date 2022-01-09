'The soundtrack to my comeback is going to be epic' | UConn star Paige Bueckers signs NIL deal with Bose, first since season-ending injury

Bueckers has NIL deals with Gatorade, CashApp, Chegg, Crocs and StockX.

STORRS, Connecticut — University of Connecticut women's basketball star Paige Bueckers may not be hitting the court this season, but she is making moves away from the paint.

As the junior is recovering from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her this season, she announced Monday a new name, image and likeness deal with audio equipment company Bose.

“I am excited to officially join the @bose family,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the deal. “You already know the soundtrack to my comeback is going to be epic and louder than ever thanks to Bose. I’ve got my QCE II earbuds in and we are locked in.”

Bose is the latest high-profile company to partner with Bueckers. Earlier this year, she announced a deal with footwear company Crocs and with Chegg, an American education technology company.

Bueckers made history when she became the first-ever NCAA student-athlete to be signed by Gatorade in December 2021. That announcement came three weeks after she announced a partnership with StockX.

In August, Bueckers appeared in her first Gatorade commercial – which was filmed before she tore her ACL over the summer.

The UConn forward also has a partnership with CashApp. The 20-year-old is represented by Wasserman, which boasts a client list that includes UConn legends Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

Earlier this month, Bueckers said she intends to play basketball in the 2023-2024 season for Connecticut, saying she will not enter the 2023 WNBA Draft.

“I’m not leaving. That is not in question,” she told reporters. “People asked me, ‘What are you thinking about, fifth year, COVID year, redshirt this year?’ I’m not thinking too far ahead about that at all. But I will be playing college basketball again.”

---

---

