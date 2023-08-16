UConn star Paige Bueckers not playing in European tour

Bueckers is still recovering from her season-ending ACL tear in the summer of 2022, but she's expected to play in the Huskies' upcoming season.

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn women's basketball team is out touring Europe competing against the continent's best, but unfortunately for Hurkies fans, star Paige Bueckers will not be in action.

The team announced on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, that although she's with the team, Bueckers won't be participating in any of their upcoming games.

"We know you want to know - no game action for Paige Bueckers in Europe. Just another reason to look forward to November!" remarked the UConn Women's Basketball's X account.

Bueckers said she's ready to get back to work for their upcoming regular season as she posted a message on her own social media earlier this month.

“All cleared and ready for takeoff,” Bueckers said.

On Wednesday the Huskies took on Croatia and beat them 113-37 behind Azzi Fudd's 39 points.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

