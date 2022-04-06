3 UConn women's basketball stars declare for 2022 WNBA draft

Williams averaged 14.2 points per game, Nelson-Ododa averaged 9.2 points per game and Westbrook averaged 9 points per game in their final season.

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn seniors Christyn Williams, Evina Westbrook, and Christyn Williams have all formally declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

With the UConn season ending in the championship game against South Carolina, the seniors will not be leaving UConn with a national championship trophy.

Williams and Nelson-Ododa had one-year left of eligibility under NCAA regulations due to the shortened COVID year but decided to forego their season and declare anyway, according to the Hartford Courant.

Williams averaged 14.2 points per game, Nelson-Ododa averaged 9.2 points per game and Westbrook averaged 9 points per game in their final season.

ESPN has Williams projected being the 12th pick in the WNBA Draft going to the Connecticut Sun, Westbrook going with the 13th pick to the Minnesota Lynx, and Nelson-Ododa going 15th to the Atlanta Dream.

