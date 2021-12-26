UConn Women's Basketball game postponed due to 'COVID issues' on opposing team

Athletic officials said the upcoming game at the XL Center will not run as scheduled because of "COVID issues within the Marquette program."

The UConn Women's Basketball game set for Wednesday in Hartford has been postponed due to COVID.

Athletic officials said on Sunday the upcoming game at the XL Center will not run as scheduled because of "COVID issues within the Marquette program."

The BIG EAST Conference will attempt to reschedule the game, per its cancellation policy, officials said. There is no rescheduled date announced at this time.

Tickets for the game can be used on the rescheduled date. If the game is not rescheduled, purchasers can select from available tickets to another home game.

The next UConn Women's Basketball game will be in Chicago to face DePaul on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

