UConn-DePaul game rescheduled as players recover from injuries

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn women’s basketball game against DePaul University that was postponed last week has been rescheduled for later this month, UConn's Division of Athletics announced Tuesday.

DePaul will now visit the Huskies at Gampel Pavilion on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

A minimum of seven available scholarship players is required of BIG EAST for a team to play. The UConn-DePaul game was initially scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 but was postponed due to the Huskies having multiple players with injuries.

Ticket and parking pass holders for the UConn-DePaul game will be valid for the Jan. 23 game.

UConn had been plagued by illness and injury this season, but they now have enough players to move forward with games. The Huskies were also given the green light to take the court against St. John's on Wednesday.

To give some space between games, UConn's game at Seton Hall has been pushed forward from Thursday, Jan. 19 to Tuesday, Jan. 17.

