Women's Basketball

UConn women's basketball game at Georgetown canceled due to COVID

The Huskies game at Georgetown on Jan. 5 has been canceled due to COVID issues with the UConn program.
MANSFIELD, Conn — Another UConn Women's Basketball game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The BIG EAST Conference will try to reschedule the game. Those who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund to the credit card on file. If the game is rescheduled, they will have priority access to tickets for the rescheduled date.

UConn's game at DePaul, previously scheduled for Dec. 31, was also postponed due to COVID-19.

The Women's team is scheduled to face Villanova in Pennsylvania on Jan. 7 and is scheduled to be back home in Storrs to face Creighton on Jan. 9, which also happens to be High School Day.

