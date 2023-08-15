UConn women's basketball announces upcoming season's non-conference schedule

Seven of UConn’s opponents finished the 2022-23 season ranked in the top 25 of the NCAA Net Rankings.

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn women's basketball team has announced their 2023-2024 non-conference schedule.

Seven of UConn’s opponents finished the 2022-23 season ranked in the top 25 of the NCAA Net Rankings: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 11 Maryland, No. 12 Texas, No. 17 Louisville, No. 18 NC State and No. 24 North Carolina.

UConn will have three homecoming games on its schedule this season.

The Huskies will to Minneapolis on Nov. 19 to face Minnesota for Paige Bueckers, a native of Hopkins, Minn.

UConn will also host Ball State, where Nika Mühl's sister plays, on Dec. 6 and then the Huskies travel to Toronto to face Toronto Metropolitan on Dec. 20 for Kingston, Ontario, native Aaliyah Edwards’ homecoming.

The Huskies will also compete in two neutral-site events this season. The team will participate in the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic women’s tournament on Nov, 24 and 25. UConn will also take a short trip to Uncasville to face North Carolina in the 10th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Dec. 10!

UConn opens the 2023-2024 season vs. Dayton on Nov. 8. They will take their first road trip to Raleigh, N.C., to face NC State on Nov. 12.

The Huskies will host Maryland on Nov. 16 and Louisville on Dec. 16.

UConn travels to Texas on Dec. 3.

The Huskies finish their non-conference slate in 2024 with two intense rivalries: UConn will host Notre Dame on Jan. 27 and will travel to South Carolina on Feb. 11.

The Huskies will play one exhibition this season, facing in-state opponent Southern Connecticut State on Nov. 4.

Home venue designations, tip times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

