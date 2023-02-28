No. 9 UConn beats Xavier 60-51 to take Big East title

Aaliyah Edwards scored 19 points and Connecticut secured the Big East regular-season title with a 60-51 win over Xavier on Monday night.

STORRS, Conn. — No. 9 UConn has won a conference regular season, conference tournament or national title in each of the last 30 years. This one was more difficult than most.

Caroline Ducharme added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal scored 12 for the Huskies (26-5, 18-2 Big East), who have won a regular-season league title 29 times, including in each of the past 10 seasons, the last three back in the Big East.

It was the 10th consecutive single-digit game for a program that had become accustomed to blowing teams out. Coach Geno Auriemma said that's going to have to change if the Huskies hope to win a 10th straight conference tournament title, or a 12th national championship.

“Who we are right now? It ain't happening,” Auriemma said, before adding, “They could fool me.”

Nika Muhl had five points and seven assists, helping her set the school’s single-season assist record. The junior from Croatia, who became Connecticut's starting point guard after star Paige Bueckers suffered a season-ending knee injury over the summer, now has 236, five more than Sue Bird (2001-02).

Fernanda Ovalle had nine points to lead Xavier (7-22, 0-20), which lost its 19th consecutive game.

UConn scored eight of the game's first 10 points, but saw Xavier take a 22-20 lead after an 11-0 run into the second quarter.

The Huskies gathered themselves from there, going on a 16-2 run to close the half. Ayanna Patterson’s driving layup just before the buzzer gave UConn a 36-24 lead at the break.

The Huskies led by as many as 18 points in the second half, but just 50-38 after three quarters and had a hard time separating themselves from the pesky Musketeers.

A championship “is always the goal, so it feels good to accomplish that," Ducharme said. “But there's a standard and the way we've been playing is not up to the standard of how we know we can play and how good we know we can be.”

Up next for UConn: The Huskies get a bye into the quarterfinals of the tournament, and will open play at noon on Saturday against either No. 8 seed Butler or No. 9 Georgetown.

