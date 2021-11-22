UConn women fall to No. 1 South Carolina 73-57

Paige Bueckers had 19 points to lead UConn, which fell to 3-1.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 1 South Carolina beat second-ranked UConn 73-57 to win the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship.

This was the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the women’s AP Top 25 poll and the sixth time it has happened in November.

The last meeting of the top two teams before Monday was between these same squads back in February. UConn was the No. 2 team and won 63-59 in overtime.

The Gamecocks wouldn’t let the Huskies beat them in the Bahamas, outscoring them 16-3 in the final quarter.

Paige Bueckers had 19 points to lead UConn, which fell to 3-1. South Carolina is 6-0.

