UConn women's basketball team departs for Minneapolis for Final Four

STORRS, Connecticut — For the 22nd time in Geno Auriemma's 37 years as the UConn women's head basketball coach, the Huskies are headed to the Final Four, which this year is being played in a city Auriemma has fond memories of: Minneapolis. That's where they won their first national title 27 years ago.

Friday night at 9:30, the Huskies will be in the quest for an NCAA record 12th national title, facing defending national champion Stanford.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the UConn women's guard Evina Westbrook emerged from Gampel Pavilion with a message for the crowd cheering them on before boarding their bus to the airport.

"Shout out to the band," Westbrook said. "The band y'all been holding us down. Secondly, shout out to the fans. Y'all have been really holding us down. And third, last thing, let's go get this (expletive)."

The crowd roared in approval.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) was among those on hand for the sendoff as the UConn women are on their way to their 14th consecutive Final Four.

"I think it's crazy," said Keira Kopchyak, a UConn senior. "I'm not really surprised because I kind of grew up watching UConn basketball and I feel like every year since I've been alive watching them they've made it there."

The finish to Monday night's double-overtime win in the Elite Eight was all anyone was talking about in Storrs.

"This is why we are like the basketball capital of the world," Kopychyak added.

"I'm just so proud of them," said another UConn senior Alicia Hill. "I think they're amazing and they're great and they're role models and they're just awesome."

And other UConn athletes were equally impressed.

"We actually had their coach (Auriemma) come in and talked to our team and he was raving about how great is it no the players are on the court but also as teammates," said UConn senior women's hockey player Chloe Gonsalves.

Interesting that the Huskies face Stanford Friday because the last time the Women's Final Four was held in Minneapolis, the Huskies also played Stanford in the national semifinals and beat the Cardinal on the way to their first national title.

