UConn women fall to Ohio St. in Sweet 16

SEATTLE — The University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball team has been bounced out of the NCAA Tournament after losing to Ohio State 73 to 61.



The Huskies National Championship drought now extends to 7 years as the last time they won was 2016.

After taking an early lead, the UConn Women’s team struggled in the first half, falling behind against an aggressive Ohio State team that spent most of the half blocking the Huskies’ shots while sinking their own.

In the second half they trailed by as few as five points, but could never make up the deficit.



