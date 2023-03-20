UConn women roll Baylor to advance to Sweet 16

This is now the Huskies' 29th appearance in this part of the tournament as they continue their reign of dominance in The Big Dance.

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn women's basketball team has advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 after beating seven-seeded Baylor 77-58.

This is now the Huskies' 29th appearance in this part of the tournament as they continue their reign of dominance in The Big Dance.

"This is probably one of the more gratifying wins I've ever had in this building," said Head Coach Geno Auriemma.

The biggest reason why they are now heading to Seattle is Azzi Fudd having a breakout game, scoring a game-high 22 points as well as playing the second-highest minutes at 37.

This is a huge step for her as she only recently came back from a knee injury that had her miss several weeks of the season.

Aaliyah Edwards again dominated the paint scoring 19 points, with her partner Dorka Juhasz scoring 11.

The Huskies' efficiency continued to be a strong suit for the offense having a team shooting percentage of 52%.

The first quarter was a wake-up call for the Huskies. The Bears came out on a mission to get an early lead going scorching hot from beyond the arc. They shot 6-11 from three and answered every punch the UConn players could throw.

An excellent early sign was that Fudd got her stroke going scoring a quick 5 points that helped the Huskies stay within reach.

Baylor was up six at the end of quarter one 24-18.

"There was a period of the game where I really thought we were in trouble," said Auriemma.

UConn came out firing in the second quarter and some of those shots the Bears hit in the first quarter stopped falling. The Huskies went on an 11-0 run to open with Edwards scoring three quick buckets to get in a rhythm.

A driving layup by Lou Lopez Senechal put them up by eight and the Gampel crowd was in a frenzy as it seemed they were on the brink of pulling away.

But the Bears had other ideas as they fought back going on a 6-0 run.

Nika Muhl closed the half out in style. After Baylor missed a three, Aubrey Griffin grabbed the board, passed to her outlet Muhl, and Muhl proceed to dribble up the halfcourt line with the time ticking down and sink a buzzer-beater three to put them up five.

UConn led at halftime 40-35.

The third started out going back and forth with both teams matching each other and Baylors Ja'Mee Asbery keeping them in it.

Then it became the Azzi Fudd show as she broke out of her shooting troubles and let it fly scoring 16 points with two made three-pointers much to the delight of the UConn crowd.

"She played like an All-American for sure," said Baylor Head Coach Nicki Collen.

Aubrey Griffin was a star in the third crashing the glass and keeping offensive possessions alive, grabbing six rebounds in her seven minutes of action. When Caroline Ducharme checked in for her at the end of the quarter, she got a standing ovation with chants of "Aubrey Aubrey!"

"I really think it was Aubrey Griffin's energy that just changed the game," said Collen.

Griffin ended the game with 12 a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Huskies led by 12, 62-50 heading into the final quarter.

UConn kept steadily pulling away as Edwards who'd been quiet since her big second quarter got right back into the action scoring seven huge points.

UConn will now face three-seed Ohio State in Seattle.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.