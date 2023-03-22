UConn women get big send off to Sweet 16

The 11-time National Champions will take on Ohio St. Saturday in Seattle.

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn women are off to the Sweet 16 for the 29th season in a row. But before flying across the country, the lady Huskies were sent off by hundreds of their biggest fans outside Gampel Pavilion Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of fans were inside Gampel Monday night when UConn women beat Baylor in a hard-fought game that now carrying the record-breaking 11-time national champs to the Sweet 16.

“Women deserve just as much hype as the men do because they play insane,” said Junior Jenna Gall.

“Especially missing players this season and just how they really kept their stamina regardless of that so I’m just out here cheering for my fav girls,” said recent grad Lauren Hipplewitz of Ledyard.

The Huskies claimed a 77-58 victory over Baylor Monday. The game still has fans reeling.

“When Nika hit that halftime buzzer-beater oh my God. My throat still hurts from screaming on Monday,” said Junior Carmen Lo.

But long-time fans are used to UConn's winning and breaking records during March Madness.

“I’ve been a fan since 89, 90 since Gampel opened and there’s nothing like it in the state of Connecticut,” said Rosaleen Templeton of Manchester. “There’s so much parody in the game these days that no one’s going to have 25- 30-win seasons anymore and be able to go this far and advance.”

Even the next generation of fans making the trek to Storrs to see the Huskies off.

“To cheer on UConn and see these girls pumped,” said 7-year-old Colby of Rocky Hill.

