UConn women's basketball announces 2022-23 schedule

The Huskies will play five games on FOX networks.

STORRS, Connecticut — The UConn women’s basketball team released its full 2022-23 season schedule Monday, including the Huskies’ BIG EAST slate, SNY and FOX TV designations and home arena designations.

UConn Women's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule

Sun., Nov. 6

KUTZTOWN (exh.)

Hartford, Conn. / XL Center

1 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 10

NORTHEASTERN

Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion

7 p.m.

SNY

Mon., Nov. 14

TEXAS

Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion

6:30 p.m.

FS1

Sun., Nov. 20

NC STATE

Hartford, Conn. / XL Center

1 p.m.

FS1

Fri., Nov. 25

vs. Duke

Phil Knight Legacy

Portland, Ore.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2/ESPNU

Sun., Nov. 27

vs. Oregon State/Iowa

Phil Knight Legacy

Portland, Ore.

TBA

TBA

Fri., Dec. 2

PROVIDENCE*

Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion

7 p.m.

SNY

Sun., Dec. 4

at Notre Dame

Jimmy V Women’s Classic

South Bend, Ind.

3 p.m.

ABC

Thurs., Dec. 8

PRINCETON

Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion

7 p.m.

SNY

Sun., Dec. 11

at Maryland

College Park, Md.

TBA

TBA

Sun., Dec. 18

vs. Florida State

Basketball HOF Women’s Showcase

Uncasville, Conn.

1 p.m.

ESPN

Wed., Dec. 21

SETON HALL*

Hartford, Conn. / XL Center

7 p.m.

SNY

Wed., Dec. 28

at Creighton*

Omaha, Neb.

8:30 p.m.

SNY

Sat., Dec. 31

MARQUETTE*

Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion

Noon

SNY

Tues., Jan. 3

at Butler*

Indianapolis, Ind.

7 p.m.

SNY

Thurs., Jan. 5

at Xavier*

Cincinnati, Ohio

7 p.m.

SNY

Sun., Jan. 8

DEPAUL*

Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion

1:30 p.m.

SNY

Wed., Jan. 11

at St. John’s*

Queens, N.Y.

8 p.m.

SNY

Sun., Jan. 15

GEORGETOWN*

Hartford, Conn. / XL Center

4 p.m.

SNY

Thurs, Jan. 19

at Seton Hall*

South Orange, N.J.

7 p.m.

SNY

Sat., Jan. 21

BUTLER*

Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion

Noon

SNY

Thurs., Jan. 26

at Tennessee

Knoxville, Tenn.

TBA

TBA

Sun., Jan. 29

VILLANOVA*

Hartford, Conn. / XL Center

TBA

CBS Sports Network

Wed., Feb. 1

at Providence*

Providence, R.I.

7 p.m.

SNY

Sun., Feb. 5

SOUTH CAROLINA

Hartford, Conn. / XL Center

Noon

FOX

Wed., Feb. 8

at Marquette*

Milwaukee, Wis.

7 p.m.

SNY

Sat., Feb. 11

at Georgetown*

Washington, D.C.

5 p.m.

SNY

Wed., Feb. 15

CREIGHTON*

Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion

7 p.m.

SNY

Sat., Feb. 18

at Villanova*

Villanova, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

FOX

Tues., Feb. 21

ST. JOHN’S*

Hartford, Conn. / XL Center

7 p.m.

SNY

Sat., Feb. 25

at DePaul*

Chicago, Ill.

2:00 p.m.

FOX

Mon., Feb. 27

XAVIER*

Storrs, Conn. / Gampel Pavilion

TBA

CBS Sports Network

The 2023 BIG EAST Tournament will take place March 3-6 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

