UConn women's basketball continues to roll, takes down Syracuse

SAN ANTONIO — Geno Auriemma could get the reunion he was looking for!

The longtime coach has been under COVID-19 protocol after testing positive last week for the virus.

During his time in quarantine, Auriemma said he just needs his team to win two games so he can potentially rejoin them in Texas. The UConn women's basketball team delivered beating the Syracuse Orange with a final score of 83-47.

The Huskies were led by freshman Paige Bueckers with 20 points and Aaliyah Edwards with 19 points. Junior forward Olvia Nelson-Ododa contributed 17 points and a team-high of 8 rebounds.

The Orange kept it close with Connecticut in the first quarter but could not keep up. They were held to just 9 points in the third quarter.

Kamilla Cardoso and Emily Engstler both led the Syracuse Orange in points with 12 apiece.

The UConn women's basketball team will now take on Iowa in the Sweet 16.

