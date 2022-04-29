UConn's Ducharme recovering from successful hip surgery

She played in 31 games with 11 starts and was a key contributor during the teams runner-up finish in the NCAA tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

STORRS, Connecticut — Editor's Note: Video above originally aired on Dec. 2, 2021.

UConn women’s basketball freshman guard Caroline Ducharme underwent successful surgery on her left hip, the team announced on Friday.

According to the release, the procedure repaired an injury she had prior to coming to UConn. She will begin a rehabilitation process and is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 season.

Ducharme played a critical role in her first season in Storrs, especially after being pressed into action due to injuries with the team. The Milton, Massachusetts native was an All-BIG EAST second team and Freshman Team selection this season while averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in her first year with the Huskies.

She played in 31 games with 11 starts and was a key contributor during the teams runner-up finish in the NCAA tournament.

Sean Pragano is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached a spragano@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.