According to a spokesperson for UConn, someone within the Butler women's basketball program tested positive for COVID-19.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Thursday, the Butler women's basketball program announced they will be pausing their team activities following COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, the game scheduled against the UConn women's basketball team on December 15 has been postponed. According to UConn's website, a member of the Butler women's basketball program tested positive for the virus.

There have been no schedule updates and UConn says any schedule changes updates "will be announced at a later date."