Dorka Juhász is returning to UConn next season despite season-ending injury

Juhász underwent successful surgery for a fracture of her left wrist on Wednesday.

STORRS, Connecticut — An exciting win for the Huskies over North Carolina State on Monday to advance to the Final Four, but a devastating end for Dorka Juhász's season. Juhász underwent successful surgery for a fracture of her left wrist on Wednesday. She fractured her left wrist when she was fouled going up for a layup in the first half of the game.

Auriemma said there was a clean fracture and dislocation just above her left wrist. Juhász was on the floor in tears and was helped to the locker room with her team up by seven points.

“One shining moment? Well, one moment that ain't that shiny and your season is over,” said Auriemma. “That's how fragile this is and that's why you've go to appreciate it and you've got to enjoy it.”

Juhász underwent successful surgery to repair the fracture on Wednesday and her estimated time of recovery is four months. She will return next season to use her final year of collegiate eligibility.

Throughout this year there have been eight UConn players that have sat out at least two games this season with an injury or illness, one of those eight being sophomore guard Paige Bueckers. This resulted in 10 different starting lineups and UConn's first five-loss season in a decade.

“A lot of us have gone down at one point or another in the season, so we've kind of learned how to sub in and just keep rolling with the punches,” said senior guard Christyn Williams, who worked her way back from a bout with COVID-19 in January.

The team is going to look to keep rolling with the punches this Friday for their match-up against defending champion, Stanford. With a rotation of eight players, all of whom have had to step up at one point or another during this season, the Huskies are on the hunt for their 12th national title.

